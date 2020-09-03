Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NNY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,472. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

