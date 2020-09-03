Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NQP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $13.73. 25,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,638. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

