Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NPN)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 59.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.60.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.