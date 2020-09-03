Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has raised its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,329. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.