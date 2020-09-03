Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JRS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 25,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,204. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.