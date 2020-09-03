Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NXR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,403. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

