Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NXP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 41,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $17.48.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

