Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NSL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $6.16.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

