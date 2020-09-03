Nuveen Senior Income Fund (EVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 431,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $2,427,701.04. Insiders bought a total of 1,580,485 shares of company stock worth $8,995,353 in the last ninety days.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

