Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has raised its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE JSD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 4,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,458. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

