Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years.

Shares of SPXX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,986. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

