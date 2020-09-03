Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (JTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
JTD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,263. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.
About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd
