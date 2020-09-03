Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (JTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

JTD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,263. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd alerts:

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.