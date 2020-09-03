Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NBB traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 1,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,716. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

