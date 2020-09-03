Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NPV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,606. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

