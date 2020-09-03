NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 18,315 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 4.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,002,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 793,109 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $526,819,000 after purchasing an additional 573,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $6.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,361. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,792.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

