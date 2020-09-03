Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 23.9% Higher

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price traded up 23.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. 27,979,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 16,466,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Sunday, August 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocugen stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.24% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

