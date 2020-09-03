Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 6.79% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1,471.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

NYSE ODC traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $268.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

