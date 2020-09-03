OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.55

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.55 and last traded at $74.02, with a volume of 2898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that OMRON Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in OMRON by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OMRON by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

