Opacity (OPQ) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $6,517.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00125220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00207854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01585462 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175916 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

