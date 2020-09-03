Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.75. 734,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 490,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

