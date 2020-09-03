Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $484,677.13 and $25.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00052331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00707578 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.23 or 0.02000632 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,919.11 or 1.01495556 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00133300 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

