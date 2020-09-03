Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Up 5.8%

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87. 938,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,364,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth $490,000. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 162.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

