Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $238.53 and last traded at $242.21. 2,402,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,428,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.46.

Specifically, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,950 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,850. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

