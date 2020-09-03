Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 6.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Paypal by 31.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.82. 7,203,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731,422. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company has a market cap of $247.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.71, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.63.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.