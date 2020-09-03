PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the July 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

PBF Logistics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 2,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $600.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.70. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $21.96.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 838,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 169,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

