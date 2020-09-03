Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Sells $86,511.68 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 661 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $86,511.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,813.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $269,477.66.

PEGA traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.94. 225,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.36 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,011,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

