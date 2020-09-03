Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend by 0.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PWOD stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $147.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.58. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director William Edwards purchased 9,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,756 shares in the company, valued at $814,998. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

