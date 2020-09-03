Penta (PNT) Hits One Day Volume of $24,538.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $24,538.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00055944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00207037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.01579919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175677 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Bit-Z, HADAX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

