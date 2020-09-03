PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $144,967.85 and $654.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00023336 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004243 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004400 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000565 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,211,228 coins and its circulating supply is 38,549,034 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

