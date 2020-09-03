PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,105.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 41.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $157,021.00 and approximately $1,105.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023489 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004115 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004653 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,230,893 coins and its circulating supply is 38,589,302 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

