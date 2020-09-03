PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s (PDRDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDRDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PDRDY stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,326. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

