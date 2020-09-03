PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ISD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 112,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

