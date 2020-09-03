Photon (PHO) Achieves Market Cap of $75,912.42

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last week, Photon has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Photon has a market cap of $75,912.42 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,722.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.03732718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.65 or 0.02272296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00494865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00778104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00609576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 35,720,183,467 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

