Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PCK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,969. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

