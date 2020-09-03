Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PCK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,969. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

