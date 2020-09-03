Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
Shares of NYSE PCQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,207. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.
About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund
