PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
PTY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 8,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,384. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.
About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund
