PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

PTY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 8,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,384. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

