Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PCI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 2,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

