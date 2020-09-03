PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on October 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of PDI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.