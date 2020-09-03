PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 42.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,424. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

