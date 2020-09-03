Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

NYSE:PFL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 116,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

