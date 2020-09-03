Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

PML traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

