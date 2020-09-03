Pimco Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PMF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 2,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

