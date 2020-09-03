PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

