Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,836. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 145.38, a PEG ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

