Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,836. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 145.38, a PEG ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

