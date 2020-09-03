Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.50.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of POOL traded down $20.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,736. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $342.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $1,088,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,621,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pool by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

