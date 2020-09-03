PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered PRADA S P A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on PRADA S P A/ADR from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PRADA S P A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

PRDSY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

