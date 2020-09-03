Primas (PST) One Day Volume Tops $1.37 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $1.37 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primas has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00498884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

