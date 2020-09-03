Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0339 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $7,200.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,111,545 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

