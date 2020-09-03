Primecoin (XPM) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $6,235.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,101,280 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

